First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 34,633.3% increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0006.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

