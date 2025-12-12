First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 90.5% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
