Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 801.7% increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS AFIF opened at $9.49 on Friday. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.
About Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF
