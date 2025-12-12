Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1082 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 801.7% increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS AFIF opened at $9.49 on Friday. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

About Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

