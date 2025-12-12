Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BPI) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1,755.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BPI opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of -2.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

The Grayscale Funds Trust – Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

