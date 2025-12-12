First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $39.97.
About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
