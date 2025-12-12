First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FICS)

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
FICS stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
