First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FICS)

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

FICS stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

