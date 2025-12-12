First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6494 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 22.1% increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5%

FEMS stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 201,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 160,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

