Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,438,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $605,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $312.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

