WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

