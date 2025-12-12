KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Price

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 194.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $2,357,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 34,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

