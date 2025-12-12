Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE DINO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

