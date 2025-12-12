Absci’s (ABSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s current price.

ABSI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $577.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 4,071.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Absci news, CAO Todd Bedrick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares in the company, valued at $487,155.60. This trade represents a 5.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Menelas N. Pangalos acquired 95,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 113,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,133.60. This trade represents a 527.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Absci by 91.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Absci by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

