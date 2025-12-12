Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Mizuho

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.82 million. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,003 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

