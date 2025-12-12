Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $67.44 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $94.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of -1.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 248,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

