Bank of America Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $170.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.69.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $883.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.65 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RH by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

