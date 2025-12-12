Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $270.00 price target on Ciena in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.19.

Ciena Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $242.14 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,707,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 80.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

