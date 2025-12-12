Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKV. Barclays initiated coverage on BKV in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of BKV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

BKV Price Performance

BKV opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. BKV has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.57.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.34. BKV had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $199.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $162,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,850. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV during the second quarter worth $8,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BKV by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BKV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,605,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BKV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

