AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $4,288,200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6%

ABBV stock opened at $223.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $395.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

