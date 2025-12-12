Ieq Capital LLC Has $41.24 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $198.57 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.60.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 78.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,513 shares of company stock valued at $50,397,893. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

