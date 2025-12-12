Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

