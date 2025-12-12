Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Lifted by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.55 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

