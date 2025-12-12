Insider Buying: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Buys $132,885.80 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter Kellogg acquired 58,540 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $132,885.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 974,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,886.80. This represents a 6.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MERC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The business had revenue of $458.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.50.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

