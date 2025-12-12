Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.25 and last traded at GBX 22.10. Approximately 774,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,646,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank cut Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.25.

The stock has a market cap of £105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.02.

