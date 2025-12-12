Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 54,975 GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of GigaCloud Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.28. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $32,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 357,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,739.44. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

