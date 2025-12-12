Napa Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.93.

NYSE:HWM opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

