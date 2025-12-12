Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading 7.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.59 and last traded at GBX 13.13. Approximately 402,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 519,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25.

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.92.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

