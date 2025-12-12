Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 33,740 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $283.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $283.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $8,791,598. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

