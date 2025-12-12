Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 10,588 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $628.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.87.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CMI opened at $523.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $526.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

