Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 106,863 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 306.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,863 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.0% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 47.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,779.72. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock worth $4,013,785 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $187.20 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.