SRS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,705 Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Lithia Motors makes up 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $32,824,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $7,046,000.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.2%

LAD stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.14. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.10 and a 200-day moving average of $319.47.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

