17,501 Shares in JFrog Ltd. $FROG Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,968,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,010,000 after buying an additional 957,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,909,860. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $4,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,753,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,497,422.88. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.10. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

