WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $10,238,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 84.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DDS opened at $731.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.62. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $741.98.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDS

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.