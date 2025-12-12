WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 21,385 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 41,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Amdocs by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 581,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 12.46%.Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

