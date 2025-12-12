WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $805,000 in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $273.54 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.44. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

