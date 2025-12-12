WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $139.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

