StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,580 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. UBS Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

