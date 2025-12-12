WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,165,000 after buying an additional 2,159,126 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

