WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 73,958 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,342 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 757,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.11. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.