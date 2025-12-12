DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 33,948 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $107,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:ACN opened at $270.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.82. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

