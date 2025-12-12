Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 953,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 95,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 398,470 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,524,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $70.13 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

