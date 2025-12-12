WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 130 NVR, Inc. $NVR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NVR by 201.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,530.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,491.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $8,915.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,467.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7,645.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.