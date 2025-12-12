WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 130 NVR, Inc. $NVR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NVR by 201.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVR Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:NVR opened at $7,491.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $8,915.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,467.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7,645.78.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
