CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $272.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus cut their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.59.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

