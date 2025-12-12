Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ACN opened at $270.23 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.