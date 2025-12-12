Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Posts Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kazera Global had a negative net margin of 47,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.34%.

Kazera Global Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of KZG stock opened at GBX 1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.53. Kazera Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 2.30.

About Kazera Global

Kazera is an investment company strategically positioned to generate revenue and capitalise on Africa’s abundant natural resources. With a clear strategy to become a leading force in sustainable mining investments, the Company is focused on driving shareholder value by scaling production at existing operations and pursuing value-enhancing acquisitions.

Current investments include:

Whale Head Minerals Project – A high-grade HMS production project with significant potential for expansion.

Deep Blue Minerals Project – A diamond mine producing high-grade concentrates located within the 80km-long Alexkor diamond fields.

African Tantalum – Divestment in progress.

