Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Empire had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of C$8 billion during the quarter.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$46.52 on Friday. Empire has a 52 week low of C$40.33 and a 52 week high of C$58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Empire Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Empire Company Profile
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
