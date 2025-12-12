Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $147.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.17 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.