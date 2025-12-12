Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $270.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

