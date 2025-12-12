SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. SK Telecom had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

NYSE SKM opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Partners increased its position in SK Telecom by 176.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 86,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

