Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 69,196 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,196 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $7,142,402,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Chewy by 520.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,163 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $297,478.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,908.06. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $1,375,812.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,030.05. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,809. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.58. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

