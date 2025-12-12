Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 463,493 The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 463,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.40% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RealReal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.68. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on shares of RealReal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $243,164.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 499,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,400.90. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 72,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,028,355.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 606,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,791. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,823,249 shares of company stock valued at $209,258,341. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

